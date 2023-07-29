I want to share some important news you may not know:
1. The hidden costs of U.S. gun violence add up to $229 billion every year!
2. Two-thirds of U.S. companies pay no income tax. This was true even before former President Donald Trump slashed corporate tax rates.
3. Fifty-nine percent of registered voters say mainstream corporate media is “a major threat to democracy.”
4. The next generation will be affected by climate change before they are even born: Hot weather increases the risk of early childbirth, which in turn is linked to worse health and developmental outcomes in children. (On top of this the U.S. infant death rate is already the highest of most other wealthy country’s rates. Inexcusable!)
5. There are 100 CEOs who have amassed more retirement savings than 41 percent of all Americans combined. Most families headed by women or people of color have no retirement assets.
This is America.
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg