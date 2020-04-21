Yesterday was an exciting day for me. I found toilet paper at the store! Prior to a few weeks ago that would have been no big deal. In fact, just before it became such a sought-after commodity I was doing my weekly shopping and bought a pack because it was on sale and I had a coupon. I actually had two coupons and thought about buying a second pack but decided one would last a while. Had I known I would not find any on the shelves starting just two days later I would have gotten that extra pack and not regretted the decision later.
On a very small scale, my toilet paper is like the COVID-19 situation as a whole. In hindsight, it is easy to fault the government and President Trump in particular for not being better prepared for this pandemic. I wonder what people expect should have been done. Yes, there were reports from China of a new deadly virus. But in recent years there have been SARS, MERS, Ebola and Zika virus outbreaks, none of which developed like COVID-19 or required anything like the current response.
The social distancing measures we now have are drastic. Would anyone have accepted them if the situation were not so dire? In fact, when President Trump first issued travel bans from China and then Europe there were protests, and there are still protests regarding domestic travel bans from hot spots. There were stockpiles of medical equipment such as masks, gloves and ventilators, but who could have known so many people would need ventilators for such prolonged times?
It is impossible to prepare for every unanticipated possibility. One area received a shipment of gloves they had to discard because they had sat unused so long they had dry rot. South Korea is held up as the model of how this should be managed but it was done by police state tactics and their success has not been able to be replicated in any other country.
I keep hearing about how ill-prepared we were for this but I have not heard anyone give any specific recommendations other than what we are already doing. Let’s stop using this worldwide disaster as a reason to bash anyone. As horrible as it is, it’s no one’s fault.
Robin Stuckey,
Northumberland