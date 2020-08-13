In reply to Butch Woolsey’s letter (Aug. 5), let’s get a few things straight.
You cannot earn your way to Heaven (John 3:16). We must believe that Jesus paid for all our sins by dying on the cross and out of love for, and gratitude to him, we choose to live our lives on the side of all that is loving and good.
I also know “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind (2nd Timothy 1:7).” Faith is the only one force more powerful than fear. Trust, confidence and dependence on God are all components of faith.
Does this sound like Trump, most of the Republican Party, and their favorite news station? “But when the Holy Spirit controls our lives he will produce this kind of fruit in us: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness. goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” (Galatians 5:22-23).”
Finally, you do not know me. You do not know what many of us “others” want. I have been greatly frustrated by people falsely portraying others with certain attributes. Trump and Co. lump any people other than themselves together as one and the same. This is dehumanizing us and makes it easier to hate us. I protest. We are all individuals and as different as the numbers of grains of sand on the beach. I do not support defunding the police and neither does Biden! I do not hate America!
I have family members who have died fighting for America. I do not believe in supporting people who do not try to responsibly support themselves. I do not want to take away your guns, if you are sane and responsible for your actions. I am not part of some ridiculous group of child molesters and murderers — the so-called Deep State. I am not what you say of me. Trump and Co. have dumped contrived false attacks on us for over four years. Enough of the lies.
I refuse to allow others to lessen my self-respect, my dignity! This is not America and it most certainly is not great!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg