I have frequently asked President Trump’s supporters (MAGAs) what time in American history they see as “great” such that some journey back to the past renders us great again.
So were we great during the days of the Jim Crow South when African Americans and Caucasians could not drink from the same water fountain or use the same bathrooms? That was in the days before Brown vs the Board of Education (1954). So, were we better when we stigmatized people because of their sexual preferences with consenting adults? So was our magic hour to be found in the days of the Stonewall Riots of 1969? Or was our magic moment to be found in the days of unbridled capitalism when we strip-mined our lands, cut our forests, and even managed to set the Cuyahoga River on fire? (For those of you wondering when we managed to burn a river, that too was 1969.)
As for you MAGAs who claim we are a Christian nation, on Dec. 15, 1791, we “the people” declared that Congress shall make no law “respecting an establishment of religion.” In other words, we were never willing to designate ourselves a Christian nation and for good reason, it is not for the state to decide our relationship with God, or even if God exists. I could go on but you get the drift.
There was no magical age of greatness. We always had our strengths and our flaws. What made us great, made us a beacon, were the principles we pledge ourselves to, things like liberty, equality, the pursuit of happiness not only for ourselves as individuals but for the nation as a whole, which included thousands of immigrants some of whom we now fondly refer to as our great grandparents.
Those principles tugged at us like some ghost from the past reminding us not of what we are but what we hope to be. Make America Great Again? What does that really mean? For this “Snowflake” 28-year veteran of the U.S. Army, I hear words of hate, a world of white supremacy, racism, homophobia and xenophobia. That is not my America. That is not greatness.
Joseph R Fischer,
Lieutenant Colonel,
U.S. Army (retired),
Northumberland