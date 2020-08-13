In reading the lead story in the Sunday, Aug. 9 Local page regarding the LGBTQ rally in Milton, I was floored by the mother who brought her 12-year-old daughter because she had come out to her that she was bisexual. It was a stunning piece of information and extremely disturbing that at the age of 12 she would know this orientation. I mean is she sexually active at 12? Are her mother and other adults in her life aware of what she’s doing and with whom?
In what abhorrent way of life is this 12-year-old being raised? If she’s sexually active and knows her sexuality at 12 years old? Who has shown her the way sexually and why aren’t they being arrested for being a pedophile? There’s no decent person who would think that’s acceptable behavior.
One other possibility is that she’s been indoctrinated into deciding her status without being active and that’s mental abuse pure and simple. Making a child, and that’s what a 12-year-old is, a party to a rally and espousing beliefs and opinions that you have is a terrible example of child-rearing.
It’s not normal for a 12-year-old to have these thoughts and in a society where we see so much exploitation of young children, this doesn’t pass the eye or smell test. I can’t believe law enforcement wouldn’t investigate this situation and if not they should be held to a stringent investigation. It’s one thing for an adult to live a different lifestyle by their choice of free will but a child living that same lifestyle is pedophilia and so wrong it should make a decent human being’s head spin.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury