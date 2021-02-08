On Jan. 6, I watched the chaos unfold as protesters criminally smashed windows of the Capitol, defying officers of the law and entering with obviously no good intentions. I thought, “What are they thinking?” I can honestly say as I watched the violence, I was embarrassed. First, because they were breaking and entering, stealing things from the offices, putting people’s lives in danger and certainly misrepresenting all that I believe in as an American. Secondly, it was wrong.
Then by comparison, what’s to be said of the nearly six months of violence in major cities last year across the U.S.? Watching the mobs as they burned buildings, smashed windows, terrorized small business owners, looted, killed and destroyed livelihoods was a sobering sight. Police were being attacked but ordered to stand down by those of authority, therefore rendering them all but helpless to perform their duties.
Oh, but wait! That’s right! You probably didn’t see or hear of the destruction taking place in those cities because you were shielded by the mainstream media. Recently, a Sunday Daily Item dedicated an entire page of color photos of scenes from the chaos at the Capitol. Why were these two types of violent events were reported so differently?
The Democratic party did nothing to dissuade the violence in America last summer. And to quote President Biden in a recent edition of The Item concerning the attack on the Capitol...”As for the rioters, it is critically important that there will be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatening the lives, defacing public property, caused great damage — that they will be held accountable.” Where was Joe Biden last summer when the cities were burning? The costs incurred from the recent attack on the Capitol were minuscule in comparison to the billions of dollars in damages incurred in multiple cities for a six-month period. Nothing was done to stop it.
The perpetrators need to pay for their thoughtless crimes. Two different parties; two different causes: Mayhem for six months over Black Lives Matter and systemic injustice; the other over the recent election.
A reliable news media reports all sides of the story. But when the media controls what news is reported, influences the thinking of the public to whichever side of a story they support, it becomes propaganda. Big tech companies have already infringed on our freedom of speech.
Am I angry? Yes, I am. I’ve moved on from the election. Democratic, Republican. It’s how America rolls.
But I’m tired of the double standard that exists. Our First Amendment, our freedom of speech, is being challenged. Pay attention. We live in America. Or do we?
Deborah Troutman,
Middleburg