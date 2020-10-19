We are the women. Young, springtime idealistic; the more seasoned, life-experience realistic.
Mothers and wives knowing spouses and children, serving in the military ensure our freedoms stay won.
Women themselves choosing to serve, so everyone has the rights they deserve.
Every devoted single mom and grown-up child, caring for babies or parents, going the extra mile.
The visionaries and advocacy fighters, business leaders, human righters, diligent educators so dedicated to new teaching models they’ve created.
Comfort-givers during any storm, healing even when tired and worn, public staffers and selfless volunteers putting others first despite their own fears, front-line and essential heroes one and all, knowing the need, answering the call.
We the women have strength to preserve the story. One hundred years of feminine spirit we bring to Old glory, for all who cherish our proud American ways, and dream of keeping them steady far beyond today.
The 19th Amendment of the Constitution invites each of us the privilege of contribution, a personal vote to share a personal decision, express your thoughts, solidify your vision.
For our families, this is the opportunity to vote the future we want them to see.
Just one woman’s vote is a declaration of the goals for those we love and for the nation.
With this right comes responsibility to encourage action and respect for harmony, by letting our different voices be heard the dreams we dream will not be obscured.
The power in doing just this one thing means the bells of liberty and justice ring strong and true across this wonderful land, sounding out the ideals for which we stand.
And, as the 19th Amendment proponents wrote, ‘women must be given the right to vote.’ While it took decades for all women to be so empowered, we today must praise the privilege ... this is the hour.
April James,
Sunbury