Reading letters to the editor lately, some people are taking every opportunity to publicly ridicule Fred Keller for his voting record. There are many constituents who support his voting record and the morals and values for which he stands. One of the most recent gripes is his lack of support for the infrastructure bill. It is interesting to see some of the items (billions of dollars) being unreported and ignored by mainstream media.
Infrastructure, according to Merriam-Webster is the basic equipment and structures that are needed for a country, region, or organization to function properly (roads, bridges, airports, etc.)
Out of the $2.2 trillion extravaganza, approximately $650 billion actually goes to support roads, bridges, airports, etc. Many items unrelated to infrastructure are included in this spending spree. A brief summary of some of those items follows.
n $213 billion to produce, preserve, and retrofit affordable places to live if qualified. The qualification aspect raises many questions regarding who is picking and choosing and who qualifies. This also appears to be an effort to prop up the solar and wind industry. There is room and a need for all forms of energy, not just the ones the environmentalists think are best in their short-sighted reasoning.
n $174 billion to prop up the electric vehicle market. Federal government should never be picking (subsidizing) winners and losers, including gas, oil, natural gas, nuclear, and green sources. The marketplace (taxpayers) should be driving the development and use of energy sources without subsidization by the federal government.
n $80 billion for Amtrak to enable its continued mismanagement of taxpayer money. While railroads are a part of infrastructure, Amtrak is perennially mismanaged and needs a top to bottom housecleaning in order to ever become successful and profitable.
n $50 billion to create a new office within the Department of Commerce to monitor domestic industrial capacity. Just what America needs, more government employees at taxpayer expense and more governmental red tape.
n $48 billion for American workforce development and worker protection. There are already agencies to take care of this problem. Help wanted signs are everywhere. Is this a ploy to prop up dwindling union populations?
n $40 billion in a new program for dislocated workers. Perhaps this is a program to take care of all the fuel industry employees displaced by Biden’s ill-fated decision to shut down pipe lines and oil drilling/exploration.
n $30 billion for research and development to spur innovation and job creation. Again, this seems to be a waste of taxpayer money since existing businesses are seeking employees. There are already grant monies and existing developmental programs available.
n $40 billion to improve public housing. Public housing historically attracts many problems unrelated to infrastructure. This money could be better spent funding and supporting police departments and curbing illegal immigration.
n $20 billion to create a program to reconnect neighborhoods cut off by historic investments and ensure new projects to increase opportunity, advance racial equity, environmental justice, and promote affordable access. This is a noble goal reminiscent of Trump’s opportunity zones effort that required private investment and accountability instead of milking the taxpayer.
The most irritating aspect of all this proposed spending is the affect it will have on all taxpayers, present and future. I especially find this spending spree laughable and exasperating for retirees. The pending raise granted through Social Security is more than offset by rising inflation and will result in a pay-cut as our taxes are used on leftist programs and policies.
The statement made by Biden that this will cost nothing is laughable and pure unadulterated malarky!
For discerning voters who rely on news sources besides ABC, CBS, NBC, and all their cronies sitting in the back of the Democratic and far-left tour bus, it is refreshing and reaffirming to see we have a representative who understands the true meaning of infrastructure and responsible spending.
Philip Riggs lives in Selinsgrove.