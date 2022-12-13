Saturday morning, the Southern Columbia football community and school district should have been celebrating another first: Becoming the first high school football program in Pennsylvania to win six consecutive state championships.
Instead, district officials were left playing defense and searching for answers following an inexcusable social media post from some players after the game and images of questionable signage at a pep rally leading into Friday’s PIAA Class 2A state final against Westinghouse.
The social media post is not unlike those other teams post online after winning a championship, including following Belle Vernon’s win in the 3A title game on Saturday. However, the version several Southern Columbia players used contains a racial slur. Additionally, images emerged after the game of signs from Southern pep rally including one that read “Whip Westinghouse,” which includes the drawing of a whip.
Westinghouse is a predominantly Black school in Pittsburgh. The Bulldogs became the first Pittsburgh City League team to reach the state finals since the late 1980s. Southern is a largely white school district that bridges Northumberland and Columbia counties.
Other than success on the football field, the two schools couldn’t be more different.
The video and images drew the ire of fans and media outlets across the state. The PIAA also said it was “tremendously disappointed” and asked Southern Columbia officials to investigate. PIAA head Dr. Robert Lombardi said the state’s governing body for high school sports would not tolerate such behavior.
School leaders at Southern are doing just that. “The district has been made aware of allegations regarding incendiary remarks and behavior posted in a video along with signs posted at a community pep rally,” officials posted to social media on Saturday evening. “The Southern Columbia Area School District does not condone nor tolerate any form of racism or harassment.”
The incident reveals the ongoing struggle when young people — meaning young students — have nearly unlimited access to social media outlets, without a full understanding of the reach and impact an obtuse post can have as their understanding of the world evolves. The ability to filter, to not hit send, is still emerging with a lot of these kids and when they do something immature like what happened here, it can go viral almost instantly.
While the students certainly must be responsible and be held accountable, it’s also on the adults in the room — parents and guardians, and school officials — to make sure they hammer home the real-world, real-time impact these moments can have.
We trust an appropriate punishment is coming, along with a clear message that this type of behavior cannot be tolerated.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.