I write this knowing full well that there are those who know the discipline of history far better than I. But, having earned my living teaching it at the United State Military Academy (West Point, New York) and at the Army’s Command and General Staff College (Fort Leavenworth, Kansas), watching history warped and twisted as the Susquehanna Valley sports more Confederate battle flags and some of us sing the anthem “Our statues — Our Glorious History,” frankly grates on this teacher.
Some of us seem to believe our history is fixed in stone, perfect (or nearly so), unchanging. This is a dangerous trend. By now we need to be concerned that we select well what we put on a pedestal (or fly from the back of a pickup truck) for all too easily pedestals become altars. Pairing these symbols with some political slogans yields a narrative far removed from what we once said we were about.
History is constructed by man, not God. It is an invention of sorts consisting of the raw past — the written record, oral traditions, photographs, and artifacts, all of which inform us imperfectly — plus the biases and priorities of people who write it. No history of anything is complete let alone perfectly recounted.
Historical narrative is frequently influenced by issues of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, and class. This focus on which statue stands and which falls begs some critical questions. Ask yourself when you see a statue, what narrative does the statue present, and what does it ignore? What narrative remains unseen and untold? People who erect statues do so with an agenda. They intend to sell a way of looking at the past. When they deliberately skew the facts to fit their narrative — they have moved from history to propaganda.
The whole tapestry of history is complex and most certainly not captured in a monument or even a group of monuments. To those who think that removing a statue of Robert E. Lee robs us of our history, would not reading a book (perhaps a couple of books?) better tell of his virtues and his flaws? Professional historians have been revising the history of the antebellum, Civil War, and the Reconstruction Era South for the last 30 years as new evidence becomes available, but that academic work has had little impact on pro-Confederate States of America/white supremacist propaganda. Those who erected monuments to Confederate leaders (usually associated with the myth of the “Lost Cause”), did so for the purpose of providing a narrative to explain the rise and fall of the CSA, to absolve them for the bloody defeat that cost the nation 620,000 dead, and to somehow smudge the reality that the war was about slavery.
It was never their intention to put the spotlight on slavery as an institution let alone on the slave as an individual denied first freedom and then equality in America. The slaveholders of the South and their prodigy never intended to put a statue up to those who worked their fields, made possible their wealth.
Those women and men lived and died in near anonymity; their graves seldom marked. Certainly, no pedestaled statue testified to their days, nor reminded us of our complicity in America’s original sin.
Joseph R. Fischer is a retired Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army. He lives in Northumberland.