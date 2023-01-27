Fifty years ago today the Paris Peace accords ended the Vietnam War, at least on paper. The last of our troops left the country on March 29, 1973.
The war was over. But for many of us who served “in country,” or even during that era, the war is something we have carried with us to this day. Stashed away, somewhere in the memory banks.
I am writing as a veteran of that war, not about how we were treated when we returned home. That’s been told countless times before anecdotally, in books, on TV and in movies, and I don’t intend to rehash it here.
Instead, my purpose is to raise a glass to the friends I made and hundreds of brother soldiers I met over my two years in service, who stepped forward when our country called, and fought bravely, with honor. I also want to raise a toast to my brothers in the Valley whom I have not met, might never meet, and who are, in my mind, American heroes.
I began my journey as a naive teenager, right out of a Long Island, N.Y., high school. I remember the morning when my father drove me to a New York Army base. I was scared. Nervous. Not knowing what was coming next or where they would send me. At the induction center, I was joined by hundreds of other kids, some of whom were in my high school graduating class. Then, for me, the long plane trip and basic training and specialist training in Texas as an Air Force medic.
In my time, I interacted with so many young men to whom service was not just an obligation, but a calling. Brave young guys like best friends I met from New York City, North Dakota and Cleveland. Officers were from everywhere, it seemed. Nurses too. In Vietnam, south Vietnamese friendlies helped our wounded. That was essentially my job, To help where I could. Saigon. Hue.
In “country,” I met strong-willed youths. I experienced lots of sarcastic laughs, and sick jokes mixed in with serious moments and the ever-present longing for the day when they would return home to the states. We just wanted to survive. Help our brothers in arms.
That’s how I felt then and still do, whenever I meet a veteran in need.
I wish there were more of us around, to share in their memories of Vietnam. There were moments when I just had to laugh or cry at what I saw.
Some stuff I still don’t want to remember. I prefer to think of the laughter, although I would never downplay or overlook the pain and suffering I saw around me. I was never shot at. I was a medic. I could never compare my experience to the many others on patrol in the bush. I admired those guys. Grunts, they were called. I never thought those words disparaging. Despite their age, they were giants in my eyes. Pillars of strength. America’s best. Survivors.
Even now, writing this all these years later. It’s hard. I’m bringing back thoughts and emotions that I had hidden away for half a century.
In case you haven’t noticed, Vietnam veterans (all combat veterans I suspect) don’t talk much about their service. I know I don’t. But when we run into each other, such as a few months ago, when Pennsylvania honored all Vietnam vets in ceremonies across the commonwealth, there is a connection between us that needs no explanation.
When we meet, no words need to be said. Maybe just a smile is all that’s necessary. A knowing nod. Perhaps a fist bump. Something like, “we made it. Here we are. Stay safe. Be healthy.”
Rick Dandes, a Vietnam veteran, is a reporter for The Daily Item. Email him at rdandes@dailyitem.com