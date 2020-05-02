As I read the Upper Room devotional many passages ease my mind during this pandemic.
Although not written specifically for this occasion, they resonate with me. So I thought I would share a few with you in hopes they too will put you at rest.
From the Upper Room:
Whatever the future brings, God will be there to give me strength. Whenever we feel alone in our struggles, help us to remember that you are always with us.
Remember solitude is not something to be dreaded or feared. It is an important time to rest, pray, and renew our spirits. Dear God, thank you for moments of solitude to connect with you. May we seek such moments often.
Trust in the Lord. Take delight in the Lord. He will give you the desires of your heart. Lord show us your mercy as we earnestly seek a closer relationship with you.
Our worry can keep us from seeing the fullness of what God provides. God, when we are overwhelmed with panic, help us to seek your peace.
Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint. The Spirit enables me to rise above life’s challenges.
Other sayings that have helped me get through tough times: These times too shall pass. It is always darkest before dawn. Go boldly in the direction of your dreams. If you are not taking flak, you are not on target.
When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Hang in there.
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown