The presidential campaign is already getting ugly and will only get worse. There is so much contradictory information being aired and at such great speed that it is increasingly difficult to research to find the kernels of truth. When the Covington Catholic outrage hit the news, I found and listened to the entire YouTube clip posted by the Hebrew Israelites; when the outrage of “go back to where you came from” hit the airwaves, I read the entire quote for myself; when the Ukraine phone call outrage broke, I found and read the five-page transcript. In all of these situations, I was able to understand everything in context and make an informed opinion for myself, which happened to be the opposite of what the media had obviously intended: Outrage.
Until the whirlwind of incomplete and misleading information abates, if ever, I will focus on the bigger picture. The “guilty until proven innocent” practice continues, most recently when Nancy Pelosi declared President Donald Trump guilty of an impeachable offense the day before she actually read the Ukraine telephone transcript.
The principle of due process in the impeachment inquiry is being trampled upon. There is indeed precedent in place that the House votes on impeachment inquiries prior to their being launched, including how the process would play out and allowing for the minority House members and the White House attorneys to issue subpoenas and question witnesses as well. The process should be one of seriousness and involve the entire People’s House, transparently and not in closed-door sessions. I understand Pelosi is not required to operate that way, but why wouldn’t she want to on behalf of the American public?
This leadership, instances of Democratic governance, and listening to Democratic presidential hopefuls lead me to a bigger picture: I am not in favor of a government that tells me what I can and cannot think, say, believe, eat, drink, and most recently whether or not to have children. I am not in favor of health care being a human right so long as abortion is considered to be health care rather than lifestyle care.
I do not agree with providing free college and free health care, packing the Supreme Court, abolishing ICE, and abolishing the Electoral College.
Regarding the Electoral College, a friend of mine actually had no idea that Obama had sent more than a billion dollars in cash to Iran, nor would she believe it. Another friend gets her news solely from late-night talk shows. Combined with my earlier point about incomplete and misleading media reports, I think a greatly misinformed and uninformed populace should not be electing the President of the United States by popular vote. We need the Electoral College now more than ever.
As an interesting side note, the Democratic party has identified and embraced yet another victim group, the “non-religious.” I trust they’ll scratch “God Bless America” from their playlist, the first word being a micro-aggression.
Back to the bigger picture, lately I can’t help but remember what Trump had said about his opponents during the 2016 campaign: “I know these people.” I wonder if it’s because of the depth of Trump’s knowledge about D.C. corruption and career politicians that he has had “jackals on his heels” before and since his election. He is trying to do his job in rooting some of that out. Perhaps it isn’t that Trump is hated so much as what the ‘jackals’ stand to lose if exposed. Perhaps Trump will be the ultimate whistleblower.
And now as the campaign moves on, the news reports will be fast and furious and overwhelming, incomplete and misleading. I am not looking forward to this election cycle.
Blandina Lecce lives in Selinsgrove.