We are horrified at what is being done to the Ukraine. What can we, here in the Valley do?
Thoughts and prayers are an easy answer but what else?
Whine about gas and oil prices?
Complain about a pipeline (Keystone XL) that is only 8% finished and never going to carry oil for American use? Demand environmental protection be removed?
We are not having bombs dropped on our nuclear plants or our homes. We haven’t sent our children to school with their blood type on a note pinned to their coat in case of bombing. We aren’t trying to get to a border with only what we can carry.
We can turn down our thermostat a few degrees. We can group our errands so we drive less. We can buy locally whenever possible.
Perhaps it’s time for “thoughts and prayers,” and actions no matter how small.
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland