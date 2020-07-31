Thank you to Kay Cramer for her piece “What an amazing time to be alive” (July 26). I have little doubt our nation will come to see global warming and the threat carbon pollution caused by burning fossil fuels pose to our climate.
Cramer and Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) advocate for charging polluters for the carbon pollution they produce and for returning all of the revenue back to households in the form of a dividend. A dividend would protect consumers from any rising energy costs and reward those who reduce their carbon footprint. Other countries are already putting a price on carbon pollution, the European Union does so through a cap and trade system.
Skeptics in the U.S. who argue if we did this here in the U.S., manufacturing would just move to other nations without carbon pricing to keep costs down. To keep this from happening, any countries that price carbon pollution can put a border tax adjustment on any imports coming from countries without similar pricing and subsidize their exports to those same countries.
This week, the EU just announced it will be implementing a border tax adjustment on goods being imported into the EU by Jan. 1, 2023.
Good news for free-market fans who would like to see the true costs of burning fossil fuels accurately reflected in their price. Bad news for countries that trade with the EU and pretend there are no hidden costs for burning fossil fuels.
Jon Clark,
Lancaster