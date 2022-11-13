Several years ago, I was playing Santa Claus at a local facility on Christmas Eve, and I received a phone call a few days later from a man who worked at the facility and he said “I see you were working Christmas Eve,” and I said “yeah, why?” and he responded by saying “I had ya’ in my sights.” We had some problems in the past and I wasn’t going to back down from his obvious attempt to scare/intimidate me. “Ok,” I said, ‘thanks for the information” and I hung up.
It was early in the evening so I called the local police department to talk to the officer in charge. I told him what was said and asked what I could do about it. He told me I could file a report and he noted that the penalty for terroristic threats was up to five years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. I told the officer that I didn’t think it was a serious threat and I asked if he would call the man and explain the penalties. He agreed.
About an hour later, I got a phone call from the man who was very apologetic and said he really had no intention of carrying out his threat. I told him I filed a report which could be activated if anything happened to me. He assured me by noting he didn’t want to lose his job and go to jail and he probably had too much to drink and he wouldn’t make any more threats. I never heard another word from Jim and right now I’m still alive.
Today’s world seems very different to me because intimidation and terroristic threats are flying around all over the country. Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Where’s Nancy! Where’s Nancy! These were the Jan. 6 terrorists who tried to disrupt the rule of law to keep former President Donald Trump as president. The recent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband is a classic example of the growing trend of “kidnap and/or kill” if your party/gang doesn’t get what it wants. And let’s add gun-toting militia groups who are monitoring drop boxes and voting stations in order to make sure all votes are counted.
If my candidate doesn’t win, does that give me the right to claim the election was rigged regardless of whether I have evidence to support my claim? No! As Rudy Giuliani once said “We have a lot of theories but no evidence to support our claims.” Can we expect a massive riot every time a person claims an election was rigged without evidence to support the claim?
This Old Codger’s memory goes back to my childhood when I was five years old and losing an Uncle Wiggly game because I drew a card that said “Go back to the Cluck-Cluck hen house.” That was several spaces backward and gave me little to no chance of winning. It was a summer day and there were five of us sitting in the front lawn playing Uncle Wiggly. My father filmed me throwing the card down in the grass and running to hide behind a tree. My older brother said “let him go, he’s throwing another snit.” A snit, I was told, meant getting irritated about something and in this case it was my irritation at not getting my own way. Really, who would want to go back to the Cluck-Cluck hen house? My parents negated my ‘snit thinking’ by telling me “You win some, you lose some. That’s life. Just try harder next time.”
In today’s world, we have many so-called adults who are ready to throw a major snit if they don’t get elected and of course they’ll challenge the results. Others will throw snits about drop boxes for ballots and counting ballots.
Still others are prepared to throw a snit if they don’t win because that means the election was rigged. The problem is that those throwing snits are adults and they might be armed with guns and other snit-type weapons.
Plus they’ll be on Twitter claiming all sorts of things that, as usual, don’t have a shred of evidence to back their claims.
This Old Codger believes in solving problems through talking and bargaining about what’s best for the country. Those decisions must be backed by a strong legal system that jumps all over terroristic threats and holds those accountable to the rule of law. Rich, poor, or in between, the rule of law must apply to all citizens.
Without adherence to the rule of law applied to all citizens, our country can easily slip into a fascist state that cares only about power and money. Some people think we’re already there, and there’s evidence to support that claim.
Hopefully, we can prevent that from happening but we need to stand against the terroristic threats and snits of those who would turn this country into another third-world dictatorship.
My hope is that we all vote for those who want to work together to solve problems rather than those who are already promising to throw a snit if they don’t get their own way. I see the latter as five-year-olds who aren’t ready for prime time or any government position.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.