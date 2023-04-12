The election race is on in the 108th state House District for three candidates seeking to win a special election on May 16 to succeed former state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, who is now a state senator.
The names of registered Republican Mike Stender, of Sunbury, Democrat Trevor Finn, of Danville and Libertarian Elijah Scretching, of Northumberland, will appear on the ballot. The winner of this special election will serve as the district’s state representative until the first day of December, 2024.
It’s great to see a healthy three-candidate race for this vacant seat.
Stender and Finn were each selected as candidates by members of their respective political parties and Scretching, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran, earned a place on the ballot by submitting election paperwork to represent his party prior to the filing deadline of March 27.
Candidates for state representative must be at least 21 years old, residents of Pennsylvania for at least four years and residents of their respective districts for at least one year before their election. Once they are elected, they must live within their district. The minimum age for election as a state senator is 25.
The 108th state House District includes all of Montour County and a portion of Northumberland County that includes Sunbury, McEwensville, Milton, Northumberland, Riverside, Turbotville, Watsontown and the townships of Delaware, East Chillisquaque, Lewis, Point, Rockefeller, Rush, Turbot, Upper Augusta and West Chillisquaque. About 62,500 people live within the district.
As we noted in this space recently, this limited and abbreviated special campaign and election will not give voters an opportunity to evaluate and choose from a full field of candidates who may be interested in serving the district’s residents in the years ahead.
Because time was limited after Culver was elected to, and moved over to the state Senate, a Republican Party committee chose Stender from a field of nine candidates and members of the Democratic Party selected Finn from a group of four candidates who stepped forward with their interest to serve in the 108th.
A full, monthslong campaign season affords the opportunity for Republican and Democratic voters to select their party’s nominee, so we encourage all candidates who have an interest in serving this district and others in our region as state representative in the years ahead to enter the 2024 campaign for the next full two-year terms, which will include a primary election for nominations in May 2024 and the general election in November 2024.
Before all of that happens, however, voters in the 108th district will choose one of three candidates on May 16 to represent them in the state House through next year. So make your voice heard. Exercise your right to vote.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.