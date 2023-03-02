Three questions:
1. Is Speaker McCarthy imperiling the function and safety of the state by giving security tapes to Tucker Carlson; hence committing a crime? Ironically, the classical definition of treason in Latin is “traditio — a delivering up.”
2. Should Clarence Thomas recuse himself from hearing the “student loan case?” He allegedly complained about his own student debt on which he was reportedly still paying when appointed to the Supreme Court?
3. Recently, it appears that three active duty Marines participated in the insurrection on Jan. 6. If true, they violated their oath and it is not a civil matter. Why aren’t they in Leavenworth?
Just asking.
Dan Kuruna,
Middleburg