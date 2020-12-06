Former Coal Region doctor Raymond Kraynak and his court-appointed attorney have requested the 14th delay in a case where Kraynak was charged by the federal government with illegally prescribing opioids that led to the deaths of five people.
He will likely be granted the extension, because the previous 13 delays haven’t even hit a speed bump.
We are now two weeks shy of three years since Kraynak was charged. It was Dec. 21, 2017 when Kraynak was charged after a federal indictment stated that he prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. The victims are identified only by their initials in court documents.
Kraynak was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premise for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin while operating one of the largest pill mills in the state, prosecutors said at the time.
Yet we will still wait. The families who suffered are still suffering, now for what looks like a third Christmas without closure.
“Counsel is in need of additional time to adequately prepare for trial and undersigned counsel seeks a continuance of jury selection and trial,” Thorton wrote in his request for a delay. “The ends of justice served by the granting of the continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial. Defense counsel also avers that failure to grant a continuance in this case would deny the defendant reasonable time necessary for effective preparation.”
We’re not legal experts, but three years seems like it should be enough time to prepare. In previous requests, U.S. Attorneys have gone along with the delays. This time, Assistant United States Attorney William Behe said he does not “concur.”
Previous delays were sought for a variety of reasons, including documentation not being supplied in discovery. It seems like it is time to move on this case.
As we have said in this space before, we don’t know if Kraynak is guilty or innocent, but he deserves to knows, as do the families of the victims.
One of the foundations of the judicial system is the right to a speedy trial. A dozen continuances, requested and agreed to by both sides in this case, don’t fit into that category.
The time for answers has come and gone.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.