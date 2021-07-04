What have we learned through the portal of pandemics?
Life is fragile.
Science can save lives if we choose to share, as Astrazeneca did.
Love goes a long way in surviving isolation.
The sounds of our loved ones’ voices lifted our heavy hearts, as we stayed in place, waiting out COVID in quarantine, feeling trapped inside.
We connected virtually.
Visited on the other side of the glass.
Struggle to breathe.
Somehow we held onto our belief amidst the limited access that the deadly pandemic dictated, that we would survive. Looking out for one another, neighbor by neighbor. Now, might we dare to thrive?
There are other deadly pandemics desperately in need of our love to overcome. Their life-cycles represent hundreds of years with never ending death tolls. These pandemics include Slavery and Women as Property. These viruses also kill off our world’s most vulnerable. Steal the potential of our futures. Erase our working classes.
A teenager turned pastor, Dr. King, reminded us that “We are tied in a single garment of destiny.” His Ebenezer Church successor, Pastor Raphael Warnock reminds us that “... we are as close to one another in our humanity as a cough and a sneeze.” The Ebenezer Church community held onto their beliefs and survived Dr. King’s assassination to witness Senator Warnock thriving as the first African American Senator in Georgia. As women, we await Stacy Abram’s chance to thrive in Georgia’s politics.
A Chicago community organizer, became an Illinois Senator, and then was sworn in as President Barack Obama. A young Southern activist marched across a bridge in Selma to go on to become a U.S. Representative using his feet to fight for justice and his words to advocate. John Lewis not only survived his attackers, but thrived. These violent, oppressive viruses have taken more lives than COVID, yet we refuse to administer the vaccine by recognizing the power of our love and radical inclusivity, denying our ability to build the foundation for equity.
Some feel the warmth of John Lewis’ smile upon a more inclusive democracy, one he helped build over his lifetime embracing good trouble. Others feel a chill from decades of economic exclusion.
Will we choose to end these deadly viruses, through our shared love of one another, neighbor to neighbor, regardless of who we vote for?
Do we love each other enough to move from survival and dare to thrive?
As minorities, we’ve endured isolation, feeling trapped inside, survived the violence and death toll of systemic oppression. How might we choose to change our destinies as these deadly statistics keep women, Black, indigenous, people of color on the other side of the glass, struggling to breathe.
Has COVID clarified the fragility of life for you? How might you choose to use your power and privilege to end these pandemics? Dare to thrive, now that you’ve survived.
What might equity look like if we administer a democratic vaccine together? Listening through our collective pain and exclusion. Persisting through the economic margins into economies of abundance.
Will we stop paying to put nonviolent, sick people away in our for-profit prisons? Instead caring for them with the profits from a new Tough on Greed campaign?
Will we stop arming our children with a free flow of guns but instead coping skills taught by counselors to navigate this increasingly violent world we created, as we March for our Lives.
Will we stop withholding affordable medical care and share our lifesaving scientific breakthroughs?
As we re-emerge and open the doors of access, no longer feeling trapped inside, we have the power to reshape the arc of our history together.
As we roll up our sleeves for COVID’s vaccine, will each of us choose to put an end to these mounting pandemic death tolls that pre-date COVID? In our gratitude for survival, will we dare to create a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive?
Theresa Cusimano serves as the Director of Civic Engagement at Bucknell University. She holds a Juris Doctorate in Law and Education.