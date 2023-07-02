Apparently, I have been the editor at The Daily Item for 65 weeks. I looked it up; didn’t know it off the top of my head.
Reminded of that last week because means this is the 65th consecutive week I’ve written this weekly column. Something always pops up, either early in the week that I whip together and then go back and edit later, or I slam something out mid-week after a lightning strike.
But not this week.
Monday. Blank screen.
Tuesday. Blank screen.
Wednesday and Thursday. Blank screen.
Friday. Panic.
Years ago, when a fellow employee and I worked in a different shop, I was struggling with writing a lead. It happens, at some point, to everyone. He joked that next to the soda machine in the break room we needed to have a “Lead Machine,” where you put in a buck and the first few paragraphs of a story pop out. There are times I’d pay way more than a dollar for that service.
I stumbled over a couple of ideas that felt forced. People are probably tired of personal stuff and newspapering. Trying to digest heavy topics during a week of transition and 5,000 other moving parts was a bad idea. Not enough time to create coherent opinion without rage writing, never a good idea.
In a previous life as a sports writer, that’s when I’d lean into a “notes column,” when there’s not enough for one big thought, but enough little nuggets to make something (hopefully) interesting.
That’s where we are this week, a series of thoughts to maybe jumpstart some conversations or help me continue to evolve in this role.
n I definitely have a significant problem splitting infinitives, so I spent part of my week trying to snap out of the habit. A friendly reader keeps reminding me of the poor grammar — justifiably — so I have to do better. It will be a work in progress.
Learned the most famous split infinitive is “to boldly go where no man...” where the adverb appears between “to” and the verb. More aware, let’s try to do better.
There have been terrible grammatical habits before. A previous boss here mainly broke me from using not using “to be,” reminding me consistently that something needs to be fixed, not needs fixed. That one, it turns out, isn’t my fault. Apparently, there is a narrow geographic part of the nation spreading from Pennsylvania to Chicago where everyone uses it incorrectly.
n While updating my grammar skills, I am also going to crash-course on AI. I’m fairly certain there will be a valuable use for it in journalism sooner rather than later.
Listening to a podcast last week triggered some serious concerns about other uses, particularly when in the world of education.
Stay tuned.
n Later this month and flowing into August, The Daily Item and CNHI newspapers across the country are going to look at dementia in a significant, multi-day enterprise package. Over the course of the week, we will try to define the issue, look at care facilities and availability, how caregivers are managing and more.
Where we need some help is telling real people’s stories. While expert voices will be part of the package, having families tell us how they have managed to care for loved ones with dementia will be crucial to the community impact in this kind of series. If you would like to speak to one of our reporters, or are considering it, shoot me an email at bbowman@dailyitem.com.
Also, if you have any column ideas, I am an open book.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.