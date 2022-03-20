As someone who gives presentations urging people in our area to take action on the climate crisis, I have observed a shift in people’s views concerning climate change over the past 5 years. People no longer need to be convinced that the climate crisis is happening with a litany of heat waves, hurricanes, floods, fires, and droughts as examples of extreme weather changes. They get that part.
What they want me to talk about, particularly younger audiences is what we can do about it. According to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, 70% of Pennsylvanians believe that the climate crisis is happening, and the same percentage believe it will harm future generations. So, what can we do to relieve the anxiety we feel about leaving our grandchildren an inhospitable world? One answer may be to take part in development of a local climate action plan in your community.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body convened to assess the science related to climate change, said in their 2018 report that we had approximately 12 years to take action to avoid the most serious consequences of the climate crisis. That was 4 years ago. Their most recent report, a 3,000-page document released in February, was summarized by Sierra Club in three words: “Delay means death.” So, yes, we are late, but it also seems as if some of our leaders are finally taking these warnings seriously.
In Pennsylvania, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has developed a climate action plan that outlines climate risks that apply to Pennsylvania and actions that must be undertaken to reduce those risks. Broadly, this means reducing our greenhouse gas emissions (mainly carbon dioxide and methane from drilling and burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and natural gas) and planning for extreme weather impacts. More specifically, the DEP climate action plan outlines strategies such as updating building codes to promote energy efficiency, making our energy grid carbon emissions-free, and providing support for electric vehicles. There is also guidance for the legislation needed to support statewide climate action.
But what can be done at the local level? The concerns of rural central Pennsylvania are different from those of cities and the Western part of the state. Although many Pennsylvanians are resistant to Green New Deal-style climate mandates from the government, there is much that we control locally thanks to our vibrant system of local municipal government. In the Susquehanna Valley, we enjoy great access to our local government, and local leaders are generally responsive to input from residents.
This makes becoming part of a climate action plan drafting committee easy. It also makes the climate action plan better when local people, who know the challenges we face from the climate crisis, are involved. For example, here in the valley, we know that the major risks that we must mitigate as the planet warms are flooding from the river, effects on our farms and forests, and heat waves. We know that some communities have more access to areas that are good for wind energy, while others have old mine lands and brownfields that would be perfect for solar. We also know which communities have already been adversely impacted and may need help now.
Of course, local residents have local knowledge, but we aren’t all city planners. Where do we start? DEP has a local climate action program with funding available to provide communities access to resources to help guide the process. These resources include planning tools to predict what actions will have the biggest impact and a template for starting a climate action plan. The website also includes examples of climate plans from other communities, such as Shamokin and Bellefonte, who have already taken action.
Planning for climate change impacts may result in upfront costs now, but many communities will see savings from energy efficiency upgrades, and the cost of inaction will be severe. The time to develop your community’s climate action plan is now.
Sandy Field lives in Lewisburg and is a volunteer with Climate Reality Project, a non-partisan climate action organization. For more information, email the local chapter: susquehannavalleyCRP@gmail.com.