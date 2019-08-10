After Dayton and El Paso, I hear repeatedly again….gun laws wouldn’t change what happened. If we ban large capacity magazines, bump stocks, even assault weapons it won’t matter as the bad guys will get them anyway.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic candidate for president, just clarified the complete idiocy of this argument: Why do we have any laws at all for anything in that case? Can’t the bad guys or irresponsible citizens or people intent on doing harm still try and sometimes succeed regardless of the laws?
All people don’t follow traffic laws but we still have them. All people don’t follow domestic abuse laws but we have them. Why did we bother with anti-terrorism efforts after September 11…the bad guys will just figure it out so why bother??!!
That was not our response as a nation and neither should the absence of action be our response to the gun crisis.
The gun lobby has been stating this ludicrous argument for decades. Of course, there will be people who violate our laws from laws to pay taxes, to traffic laws, to any laws. We still have laws! We need new laws about guns because the experiences of other countries, even the experience of our country back when assault weapons were banned earlier in my lifespan, shows that they work. If large capacity magazines had not been available, these two events and many others, likely would not have happened. It is time for action!
Sharon Koppel,
Mifflinburg