The development of the vacant Knight-Celotex property on the northern end of Sunbury remains elusive, despite a continued focus on the property and millions of dollars floating around to advance the 22-acre site.
There have been a dozen ideas for the site’s development since the factory that dominated that portion of the city closed more than a decade ago. It’s been considered for a new county jail or justice center — some considered moving the courthouse out of downtown — a multi-use facility with commercial properties on the first floors and residential areas above and even a hotel sitting there.
As of now, 15 years after Knight-Celotex stopped manufacturing at the Susquehanna Avenue site, nothing concrete has materialized. It’s not for a lack of discussion and options, so it is easy to wonder if environmental concerns at the site, despite repeated studies there, are the reason.
Environmental concerns remain real for the facility. Anyone who has lived in Sunbury long enough to remember when the facility was up and running can recall the smell emanating from the location and how it wafted across the city.
Since the facility closed in 2008 and was torn down two years later, there have been at least three environmental studies done at the site. Eight years ago, when Northumberland County commissioners looked at the site as a potential landing spot for a new county prison following a fire at the county jail earlier that year, the Department of Environmental Protection confirmed low-level traces of contaminants, including arsenic, lead and cadmium were found at the property but the property was deemed safe.
DEP previously noted contamination is nothing new. The property went through DEP’s Act 2 Land Recycling Program, which is designed to “encourage private sector cleanup of contaminated, vacant or otherwise underutilized properties and return them to productive use. Further development of brownfield properties stimulates economic growth, encourages local government partnerships with business, and maximizes the use of existing infrastructure, thereby preserving prime farmland, open space and natural areas.”
DEP has confirmed the contamination. DRIVE executive director Jennifer Wakeman, whose group is tasked with generating interest in the location, said it is as clean as it is going to get.
We tend to agree with Mayor Josh Brosious, who said “There are too many unknown questions that need to be answered and no one has answers to the questions.”
Most of the environmental studies along Susquehanna Avenue were conducted within a few years of the plant closing in 2010. It’s been a decade since then, so maybe it is time for another study to see what, if anything, has changed.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.