The nearly 900,000 people who have purchased a general hunting license in Pennsylvania know this, but the rest of us who don’t hunt probably should know it as well.
The big two-week firearms deer season is now open, and under a new schedule approved in April, it will run through Saturday, Dec. 11.
Hunters and non-hunters need to be in sync this week and next.
Non-hunters should know that thousands of hunters will be in the woods during this time, watching for just about anything that moves as part of the goal to bag a deer. Safety for hunters in the woods, among many other procedures, involves wearing a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange material on their head, chest and back, all visible from 360 degrees.
Non-hunters should know all about that before setting foot into the woods over the next two weeks. Non-hunters, especially those who would like to take a hike in the outdoors, might also want to know that deer hunting will not be allowed, at all, on Sunday, Dec. 5.
This entire deer hunting schedule is new this fall, allowing hunters with the proper licenses to harvest either an antlered (buck) or an antlerless (doe) deer at any time during the two-week season, except on Dec. 5, that Sunday when hunting is prohibited.
Non-hunters may or may not know that hunting not only offers the opportunity for sport and recreation, it remains an important factor in maintaining healthy deer populations.
According to the National Deer Association, Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation in buck harvest per square mile, trailing only Michigan. The state also ranks second nationally to doe harvest per square mile, behind only Delaware. As a result, deer populations remain stable across most of the state, the state Game Commission reports.
“It truly is an exciting time to be a Pennsylvania deer hunter,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Hunters have the opportunity to pursue large-racked bucks in numbers unlike anything we’ve seen in more than a century. Plus, they’ve got more flexibility when it comes to deciding when and where to take antlerless deer.”
Hunters and non-hunters alike want everyone to be safe out there.
Hunters are reminded to:
Positively identify your target. Be sure you are shooting at legal game. Never shoot at sounds or movements.
Keep others in your hunting party spaced 25 to 40 yards apart and always remain in sight of one another. Each hunter’s zone of fire spans about 45 degrees directly in front. Never shoot at game moving between you and someone else.
Tell someone you know where you plan to hunt and when you will return.
Always use full-body, fall-restraint devices when hunting from an elevated stand.
Become familiar with your hunting area. Carry a cell phone, use a GPS device, map or compass and be prepared for emergencies by carrying a basic survival kit.
And finally, a message from the non-hunters, now totally in sync with the hunters: Enjoy your time outdoors, best of luck and be safe.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.