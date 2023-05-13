State lawmakers would be wise to fast-track legislation to make Pennsylvania the 32nd state to prohibit all drivers from using handheld cellphones while behind the wheel.
Senate Bill 37, called Paul Miller’s Law, passed the Senate’s Transportation Committee this week, 13-1. The proposal is named after a 21-year-old Scranton man killed by a distracted driver in 2010. Sen. Rosemary Brown, a Republican whose district includes Lackawanna County, has worked with Miller’s parents for a decade to get movement on the legislation.
The bill heads to the Senate floor for full chamber consideration.
This latest push takes advantage of the advancing technologies in today’s vehicles, where many cellphones can link to in-vehicle systems that allow someone to answer a phone through a touch screen on the dashboard as opposed to fumbling around looking for a phone, answering it and then driving while talking. Under the law, drivers would be prohibited from handling a device while the vehicle is on a roadway and also couldn’t support devices on their bodies like between their legs or on their laps.
“We know the reality is that we are not going to get rid of the phone in the car. It’s not going to happen,” Brown said. “If we are going to take advantage of the technology, at the very least put it down, use the hands-free, and have two hands on the wheel, two eyes on the road and your mind on the task as much as possible.”
According to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, 31 states already have hand-held bans in place. Pennsylvania is one of 48 states that ban text messaging for all drivers, but the commonwealth does not have a hand-held law in place.
Violations carry fines ranging from $150 to $500, with third and subsequent violations netting a motorist two points onto their driving record and a 60-day suspension of their license. Fines for texting while driving under existing state law would double to $100 under the new law.
Federal data show nine people, on average, are killed each day by distracted drivers.
It is time Pennsylvanians do their part to reduce that number.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.