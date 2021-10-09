Frances Haugen was the hero few of us knew we needed. Her testimony to Congress this week is a step toward a return of some semblance of the privacy we all value so much but which may only come with significant changes to corporate and personal behaviors.
Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, hammered home what many of us knew. She added a frightening dimension that the powers-that-be running social media giants like Facebook and Instagram prioritize profits over safety. Haugen wants to see “stricter government oversight” to possibly “alleviate the dangers the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence to fueling misinformation,” the Associated Press reported.
Haugen’s role at Facebook as a data scientist offered a glimpse under the hood. She didn’t like what she saw. She presented her case in well thought-out testimony, was articulate and used simple language we could all understand.
Then she offered these frightening sentences:
“Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy,” Haugen said. “The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won’t make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people.”
Social media can be a dangerous place when permitted to be. And make no mistake, it has been permitted to be. But it can also be a great place, a spot to shrink the world and connect at a moment’s notice.
For many, FOMO — the fear of missing out — has led to constant connectivity and continuous, often mindless posting of what we eat, when we’re on vacation, birthday and anniversary postings, political leanings and personal stances on everything from what color a dress is to a COVID-19 vaccine.
Eric Santanen, an associate professor of information systems at Bucknell University called social media as “the single greatest threat to privacy humanity has ever faced,” and much of the trouble is self-inflicted.
“We voluntarily give up essentially all of our privacy,” Santanen said. “All of that reveals a great deal of insight about who we are, about what makes us tick, about the things that are important to us.
“When somebody knows those details of our lives, we become endlessly manipulable.”
Now, it is apparent Facebook is doing the manipulating. Clearly, lawmakers have to do something about this. There will be free speech concerns, as there should be. This can’t be a momentary “holy cow,” moment where the world moves on. It needs to the pivot point for real, meaningful and lasting change.
That can start with changing some of our own personal habits.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.