Because of the gig, I tend to read a lot of stuff over the course of a week. Some for entertainment — tearing through a book on George Washington and Benedict Arnold as time permits — but a lot of it is for work.
A couple of times a week, there’s a tumble into a rabbit hole of deliciousness that’s just too good. Copy, paste and send to a friend, or my wife, or the kids.
Those ones are fun.
The best one last week came out of New Jersey, where Little League officials have a new rule for obnoxious parents.
In a previous life, I covered a lot of sports with a lot of good parents. And a lot of bad ones.
The bad stand out for the simple fact that most of the time these games don’t really matter in the grand scheme of life.
Oh, they matter a lot to Larry Loudmouth or Susie Spoutsoff, but not as much as they think. Ask the kids, who mostly just want to have fun.
So officials at the Deptford Township Little League in Jersey are making those grandstanders take their turn at the mic. League officials have made a new rule that anyone yelling at an umpire at one of their games must umpire three games themselves before they are allowed back as a “fan.”
Published reports out of Jersey noted the rule was put into place after a couple of volunteer umpires quit rather than take the abuse from the experts in the stands.
“The main purpose is not for them to be able to call a baseball game, but for them to see what’s going on out here and it’s not that easy,” said Deptford Township Little League President Don Bozzuffi.
Full disclosure here: I tend to grumble about officials, but at a volume that annoys only my wife. For that reason, I also go through about four bags of lollipops a season, a safety net for me to keep it down.
I also understand officiating is an impossible job. A few times this spring, I’ve seen one soccer referee call a U-12 game on a field too big for one official with 18 players scrambling around. Bad angles on the end line and offsides are basically a guess. That’s a tough gig, impossible says the teenaged ref who lives in our house.
There is a reason some club soccer leagues host “Silent Sundays,” a day of games when coaches and parents aren’t allowed to speak or coach. The practice, poor pun 100 percent intended, speaks for itself.
Part of the problem is the growth of travel and club teams and parents. Families are spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on fees for these teams, equal amounts on travel and hotels. In parents’ minds, perhaps that means these games have added importance because finances are more involved and “bad” officials aren’t going to keep the kid from getting a scholarship on their way to the big leagues.
I always thought it would be fun to let a fan select a play during a football game. When it came time for the play, the announcer would tell the entire stadium the next play is being called by Joe Smith, sitting in row 4 if you want to complain.
What these officials and coaches do isn’t easy. There are plenty of openings for officials, so reach out to your local Little League or the PIAA and sign up.
