This week, The Daily Item introduced readers to four Valley residents who deserve our praise for the courage shown in simply telling their stories. In today’s climate, Bangyan Li, Tara McKinney, Qian Qian Mei and Mizuki Takahashi didn’t have to say anything and no one could blame them.
Because they did, we all have a greater understanding of what it is like to be an Asian American in the United States today.
We wish it wasn’t that way. We wish it hadn’t taken significant fortitude for them to speak openly about what their lives are too often like in the Valley.
It says a lot about who we are and where we are as a society right now that it has come to this. Where “this” means that a college student says she stays in her dorm to avoid contact with others, where a wife was “jokingly” asked for her “immigration papers” and her white husband was not.
According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, incidents of anti-Asian crime rose 150 percent in major U.S. cities last year. In its national report released in late March, Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that has tracked incidents of violence and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in America over the past year, shows 3,795 incidents were received at its reporting center between March 19, 2020, and the end of February 2021. The number is likely to be much higher considering how often incidents go unreported.
According to the report, verbal harassment (68.1 percent) and shunning (20.5 percent) — “the deliberate avoidance of Asian Americans” — are the most frequent reports. Another 11 percent are physical assaults.
Part of the increase can be attributed to the spread of COVID-19, which originated in China and spread across the globe. More than 550,000 Americans have died from the virus and many in this nation are taking their frustration out on Asian Americans.
It’s an unacceptable and ignorant response. Not to be lost in the continued inappropriate treatment is the fact that the thought processes are learned, and the lessons are coming from somewhere.
McKinney, who has a Filipino mother and white father, said she is mocked by students in the Valley when she works as a substitute teacher. She said she explains to them she is not Chinese and China isn’t responsible for the global spread.
“This is a tough task because many of these students are exposed to racist ideas and incorrect information at home,” McKinney said.
So the tipping point comes at home. We are all responsible for our behaviors, to be better.
“We need to develop empathy for people who are different, who are vulnerable and small in numbers,” Takahashi told us.
It’s a simple and powerful message. Be sure to pass it on.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.