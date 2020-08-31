State Senator Gene Yaw lacks any vision or plan to reduce the effects of climate change (Is green energy really clean energy, Aug. 24).
Mr. Yaw’s article is a veiled attempt to protect and endorse the PA natural gas industry (and, indirectly the declining coal industry) without addressing its problems or presenting anything more than the simplistic “Drill Baby Drill.”
If Mr. Yaw wants to join former Pennsylvania representative and house speaker Mike Turzai in the natural gas industry then he should also resign.
Just one day after his resignation from the House speakership, Turzai, R-Allegheny, has found a new job representing the natural gas industry.
It was reported that Turzai, who announced his retirement in January, would serve as general counsel for a natural gas utility company with headquarters in Pittsburgh.
This is not different than republicans opposing the Affordable Care Act with no alternative plan to present.
Mr. Yaw’s article is an attempt to support fracking by making the case for natural gas without any acknowledgment of its environmental impacts, short-term and long-term. Fines from spills and mishaps are a common occurrence and continue daily.
The nation’s success with clean air is directly related to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards and policies under the Obama administration from 2008-2016 and improved efficiency.
Any article on energy must include the importance and potential for reducing the need for energy through improved technology, efficiency and conservation which is something everyone can do.
Yaw is quite opaque about the “drastic consequences” of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), about why it was created and its goals.
The RGGI is the first mandatory market-based program in the United States to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. RGGI is a cooperative effort among the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont to cap and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the (electric generating) power sector.
The environmental and recycling issues related to windmills and solar panels are not new. They have been acknowledged and are being addressed.
The same can be said for electric cars/batteries — the global experience, especially in Europe (Germany) has addressed these issues.
Defining clean and green, it is about greenhouse gas emissions and global warming and climate change.
It is great that Mr. Yaw has concern about foreign dependence on rare earth minerals and child labor and many beg for sustainable policies related to fair trade, decent wages, and child labor everywhere.
Not supporting foreign dictators and having humanitarian policies that seek the end of the exploitation of children is what we need to do. Can we count you in on this Mr. Yaw?
The U.S. and many states do not have sustainable energy and environmental policies that seek to address climate change and global warming, to responsibly increase our use and reliance on renewable resources, and decreasing our use of non-renewable fossil fuels (especially coal and petroleum) while creating a sustainable growth economy.
Time is wasting and overdue to do something on climate change. What more evidence does Mr. Yaw need?
Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing that PA should be part of this RGGI program. It is a good program, we need it, our climate and environment need it, and our children need it. Science proves it.
Mr. Yaw and his fellow Republicans should learn the basics of science, admit that our climate is in danger, and start doing something.
Support Pennsylvania joining the RGGI.
Mike Molesevich is an energy and environmental consultant with an MS in Energy & Environmental Policy from Bucknell University. Steve Stamos is Professor Emeritus of International Relations and Economics, Bucknell University.