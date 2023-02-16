The outdoor conditions quietly develop about this time each year, leading to the potential for the highest number of dangerous and destructive brush and wildfires.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reports that March through May, and the fall months of October and November, present the greatest danger for wildfires, and nearly every one of them (99.8 percent) is caused by people.
Just before spring blooms each year, grass, leaves and wood that has dried out through the winter, enhanced by low relative humidity, provide an ignition source and fuel that enables fires to quickly spread, endangering people, animals and their homes.
So far this month, there has been virtually no rain so conditions could be especially dry entering the spring wildfire season. On Feb. 8, there was just a trace of rain in Sunbury, and a total of two-hundredths of one inch fell on Feb. 9, the National Weather Service reports. The normal rainfall for all of February is 1.15 inches.
Setting fires to burn garbage or other debris is among the major causes of forest and wildfires in Pennsylvania.
“A careless person burning trash or yard waste can be responsible for causing wildfires that burn thousands of acres of valuable Pennsylvania forests,” the DCNR writes on its website. “These fires most frequently start in someone’s backyard and travel through dead grass and leaves into bordering woodlands,” threatening wildlife habitats, homes, buildings and lives.
To help residents evaluate the safety of outdoor burning, the state uses a “Red Flag Warning” system, listing five levels of danger. They are:
n Low: Conditions are favorable with low ignition points. Outdoor burning is the safest.
n Moderate: Cautious conditions. Wildfires may be expected. Outdoor burning should be restricted to early morning and late evening while avoiding windy conditions.
n High: Dangerous conditions in which wildfires can ignite easily and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
n Very High: Volatile conditions enable wildfires to start easily and spread rapidly with increased intensity. Outdoor burning should not occur.
n Extreme: Wildfires start and spread rapidly, and every fire has the potential to become a large fire. Outdoor burning should not occur.
Here in the Central Susquehanna Valley, today’s fire danger is “moderate,” according to observed and forecast maps posted every day on the DCNR website.
Because nearly every wildfire is started by a person, the responsibility to prevent them rests with each of us, and the decisions we make about starting an outdoor fire, setting off fireworks or tossing a burning cigarette.
Those decisions will be especially critical in the next three months.
For much more information, including links to the daily fire danger maps, visit the DCNR website at: dcnr.pa.gov/communities/wildfire.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.