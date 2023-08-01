Where to begin with the issues at Weis Markets?
First it adopted an idea that in order to get a better price you need to buy three, which most times are not available. Secondly, they want to force you to use self-checkouts. Now they force you to use a quarter to even use a shopping cart to buy their products.
So let’s get it right: You need to buy three to get a better price. Whoever uses that many of a current item that you would buy three at the same time so as they can go out of date you can then trash them and go and buy three more so you get a better price makes no sense.
Now let’s move on to the self-checkouts that is the biggest joke I ever heard. Use a self-checkout to avoid Weis Markets from putting more employees on cash registers. Oh yeah, so it can then complain that people are not scanning everything. Not to mention the elderly people that don’t understand or know how to operate a self-checkout.
Now you need to be like Aldi’s or Save-A-Lot and pay a quarter to get a shopping cart to shop there. So as I and others I’ve spoken with today at the Weis store in Milton, this is unacceptable.
To highlight, we can now hire fewer employees to either work the checkouts or handle carts in the parking lot.
Kenneth Aikey,
Watsontown