Rep. Fred Keller refuses to live by our system of government, which allows people to challenge decisions in court. If they lose in court, they can appeal all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. If they don’t win in the U.S. Supreme Court, then it’s over. That is what happened to Pennsylvania Republicans, yet Keller refuses to acknowledge the courts’ decisions.
The courts confirmed the governor’s actions were constitutional, yet Keller still calls the governor’s actions unconstitutional. If you cannot live by our system of government, then resign. If Keller believes that the election was fraudulent, then so was his election. Resign. Moreover, Keller sowed the seeds of unwarranted doubt which led to the insurrection. He is a danger to our district and our country. Resign.
Dave Jacobson,
Union Township