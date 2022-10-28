You may have missed it this week, but another teenager shot up a school, killing two people, including a 15-year-old girl and a special education teacher at a St. Louis high school.
You may have missed because “only” two people died. So it wasn’t national news like the shooting in Ulvade last May or Parkland or Columbine.
How pathetically sad and enraging is that?
How sad is it that this keeps happening and nothing substantive gets done because it’s too hard or too uncomfortable?
According to The Associated Press, it was the “40th school shooting this year resulting in injuries or death, according to a tally by Education Week — the most in any year since it began tracking shootings in 2018. The deadly attacks include the killings of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.”
The St. Louis shooter, a 19-year-old, had an AR-15-style weapon and approximately 600 rounds of ammunition, according to reports. The St. Louis police commissioner said “this could have been much worse.”
The fact that “it could have been worse” is a default response to these senseless tragedies is remarkable.
Just this month, a sixth-grade student at Midd-West brought a gun and ammunition to school. Tragedy was avoided when the bus driver overheard the student talking about the gun and school officials were able to apprehend the boy before any incident. The weapon and ammunition were later found in a school bathroom.
There is still a tragedy from that event at Midd-West. Mary Markle, a member of the local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America chapter, said “Thankfully no one was hurt. But this kid ended up in police custody. That is tragic.”
Her group sponsors a monthly weapon safety program at the CommUnity zone in Lewisburg. It’s held at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of every month.
Events like that, pressure placed on lobbyists and lawmakers regarding commonsense gun reform, can make a difference if enough people have the courage to stand up and say enough.
“We have to stop being afraid of this conversation,” Markle said.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.