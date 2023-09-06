Considering what we have learned over the past month or so regarding the horrific allegations out of a local memory care center, it seems wise to stay ahead of mandatory staffing levels at assisted facilities, especially those caring for the most vulnerable among us.
Late last week, the Biden administration announced plans to dictate staffing levels at nursing homes, something the president pushed in his State of the Union address a year ago. While likely years away from full implementation, starting the process now is important as the nation quickly grows older.
The proposal calls for staffing equivalent of three hours per resident per day along with having a registered nurse on staff at all times. According to government data, the average U.S. nursing home has an overall caregiving staffing of about 3.6 hours per day — above the proposed threshold — but the Biden administration says the majority of America’s 15,000 nursing homes would have to add staff.
Minimum staffing challenges, the government said are “robust yet achievable.”
There are loud voices on both sides. Proponents say containing on the current path is unsustainable and unacceptable. Opponents call the push “unfathomable.”
“I would caution anyone who thinks that the status quo — in which there is no federal floor for nursing home staffing — is preferable to the standards we’re proposing,” Stacy Sanders, an aide to Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, told The Associated Press. “This standard would raise staffing levels for more than 75% of nursing homes, bringing more nurse aides to the bedside and ensuring every nursing home has a registered nurse on site 24/7.”
“We hope to convince the administration to never finalize this rule as it is unfounded, unfunded, and unrealistic,” said American Health Care Association president, Mark Parkinson. His organization lobbies for care facilities and said the proposal will exacerbate existing problems and facilities billions of dollars.
It is easy to see both sides of the equation here. We would argue the rule is not “unfounded,” nor “unrealistic.” There are enough horror stories to justify the measure, and the fact that many facilities are already above the suggested staffing levels shows it can be done. It is likely “unfunded,” and unfunded federal mandates are always sticky.
America is aging quickly and this problem will only grow worse. Data show that there will be 80.8 million Americans 65 and older by 2040. In the same window, those 85 and older are expected to more than double from 6.7 million in 2020 to 14.4 million by 2040.
While there is a growing trend for people to remain at home as long as possible now, millions more Americans will need additional care in the next two decades. Having these important — and expensive — discussions now, is the right step.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.