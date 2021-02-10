The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump began Tuesday in Washington, D.C., and many wonder whether or not it is necessary.
President Trump no longer occupies the Oval Office, so what is the point? The reason this trial is needed is to set precedent; to set a baseline for future actions.
Just because what happened on Jan. 6 — a violent insurrection attacking America’s very house of government — had never happened in the history of the nation, doesn’t mean it won’t ever happen again.
And for that reason, this hearing is necessary. Accountability matters.
President Donald Trump deserved to be impeached; the House of Representatives handled that already. Whether or not he deserves to be convicted is up to the Senate.
It is unfortunate and concerning that results seem to already be written in stone. While a handful of Republican Senators have already voted the trial is constitutional — one of the key arguments of Trump’s impeachment lawyers — the number who will likely vote guilty will not be large enough meet the threshold of indictment.
Just because you argue something is unconstitutional doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, though.
President Trump’s lawyers will argue the trial is an attack on his right to free speech.
That, too, is wrong. Words matter, especially when they carry the weight of someone like the president. Listen to some of the rioters in their own words. Some said “Trump sent us.” That seems like incitement.
As with everything in Washington — and a growing push nationally — everything revolves around the politics of the moment. What actually happened that day and what led to it will be brushed aside to protect the party and President Trump.
“Both progressives and centrists on the left want to see Congress take action on this,” Susquehanna University political science professor Nick Clark said. “On the right, the Republicans are stuck between a not insignificant and growing segment of their party that want to move on past Trump and a still sizable number devoted to him, who believe the election was stolen, and that Republicans need to fight for him instead of against him.”
This trial is necessary and just, even if the outcome is almost certainly known before the trial is gaveled in.
What happened on Jan. 6 can never happen in this nation again. Actions and words must always have consequences.
Those who stormed the Capitol are being held accountable, many have already been charged and face court action. What about those who incited the riots with months of lies?
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.