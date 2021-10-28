Before Hurricane Ida, if you had said to me, “A man did a backflip into I-676 from the Schuylkill floodwaters,” I wouldn’t have believed you. But the day after Hurricane Ida took its toll, a few Philadelphians decided they needed to enjoy the 14 feet of floodwaters. Perhaps being able to laugh at a few thrill seekers was a silver lining in the wake of disaster.
The Center of Disaster Philanthropy reports Ida will cost $95 billion across the states. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, more than $100 million in public infrastructure damage across Pennsylvania was done by the remnants of Ida. More than 50 people died in the Northeast. Five were in Pennsylvania. The state received federal disaster declarations.
The National Weather Service confirmed seven tornadoes across Pennsylvania. Bucks County confirmed having three of them on top of massive flooding. EF2 tornadoes hit Montgomery and Chester counties with winds as high as 130 miles an hour. There were more than 110,000 power outages and flooding across the state. Dover County was hit with 7.13 inches in one day. A few counties saw more rainfall in one day than they usually get in two months.
In the past decade, hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding have occurred more often with bigger and more expensive repercussions. Pennsylvania is hitting new records for flooding and natural disasters every year.
It is time to look at climate change and the way it is changing our world. We can’t afford not to.
Heather Fries,
Selinsgrove