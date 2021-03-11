It is time we get back to a normal way of life and stop this nonsense surrounding COVID-19. Many are living in fear and there is no reason for it. The current administration wants to keep us living in fear so they can continue to control our lives.
They have lied about schools and sporting events being super spreaders, lied about lockdowns and herd immunity, and continue to lie about variants being more dangerous than the virus itself.
Science is showing us that the virus is on the decline and if we don’t get things back to normal, we will never be able to enter the stage of herd immunity where resistance to spread a contagious disease within a population results in a sufficiently high proportion of individuals becoming immune to the disease, especially through vaccination.
The goal posts keep moving on COVID-19. We went from 15 days to slow the spread, to we need a vaccine, to we will be in fairly good shape come fall, and now it’s social distancing forever.
Some renowned epidemiologists contradict Biden, Fauci and the CDC. They say to open the schools because these lockdowns are creating an increase in mental health breakdowns and suicide in our youth.
I salute Texas and Mississippi for opening their states. Biden calls them Neanderthal thinkers. Well, Biden, again you have the role reversed.
Gov. Wolf, get your head out of the sand and join Texas and Mississippi. Why should we keep states locked down when we have open borders?
Common sense needs to come into play at some point. Push your representatives so that they can push Wolf to open Pennsylvania, joining Texas and Mississippi.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg