I am a former teacher, coach, and school social worker in Bloomsburg and the surrounding area. As an active community member, I know first hand the impact that COVID has had on the health and wellbeing of the people in my community. I’ve also seen how the pandemic has made clear that the wealthy and corporations keep getting richer while everyday Americans struggle.
My neighbors have had to make impossible decisions. They’ve had to choose between paying for their medications or putting food on the table, between child care for their kids and rent. My community faces so many critical challenges and we actually have a shot to fix some.
Right now, we have a historic opportunity to pass the full Build Back Better Act, which would help unrig the economy and make it work for everyone. It would help my neighbors more easily afford their health care coverage and lower the costs of their prescription drugs.
It would also create good-paying jobs and improve our schools.
All of this and more can be achieved if we pass this law by making the rich and corporations pay their fair share. Our elected officials must finally choose us. The wealthy can easily afford to pay more. The time is now.
Ed Solenberger,
Bloomsburg