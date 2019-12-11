Arabella Parker died on Nov. 22, more than a month after she was so severely beaten a portion of the 3-year-old’s brain needed to be removed. It took another two weeks for someone to say “enough,” that it was finally time to think about Arabella Parker and put her needs first, a rarity in her brief life.
Instability and abuse dominated Parker’s life. Just days after Parker’s death, Daily Item reporters Eric Scicchitano and Francis Scarcella described in detail the travails of Parker’s short life, a piece backed up by numerous court documents that weaved a thread that made it feel like Arabella Parker didn’t stand a chance.
Arabella was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center in early October after state troopers said Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, beat the child. Burgess and Arabella’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 24, of Trevorton, have been charged with homicide.
Following her death, her father, Karl Parker, filed suit to halt burial plans arranged by Arabella’s aunt, Mandy Kegler, who was granted custody by the court.
The delay added more frustration, sadness and disappointment to a case that already had too much of all three.
“I am pleased with the judge’s ruling and now we can let Arabella rest,” Kegler said after the hearing Monday. “This has been so emotional on everyone and there was just no way we could have made any other arrangements here.”
We don’t pretend to understand the pain the family is going through. Neither of the child’s parents could attend the hearing in person on Monday for a final ruling on funeral arrangements. Both Karl Parker and Samantha Delcamp are in jail. We can understand Karl Parker’s desire to make his own funeral plans. What parent wouldn’t?
“There is no winner here today,” Pastor Mark Gittens said. “This hearing should have been about where Arabella would be living. This is not a hearing that should have been held because this tragedy should not have taken place. We need to make changes and I will continue to push for these changes. These are our children. This is our community. We need to step up and make sure this type of thing never happens again.”
Clearly there are family members that cared and still care deeply about Parker. They tried to get help. Somewhere along the line, that help never came.
To others, Arabella Parker was an afterthought, something that got in the way of their own selfish interests. They finally cared about her when it was too late.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.