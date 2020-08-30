Fifty years after taking his iconic photo of the earth when the Apollo 8 mission was returning from the moon, astronaut William Anders said, “We set out to explore the moon and instead discovered the Earth.” Anders’ “Earthrise” photo is believed to have changed our view of the earth and our relationship to it, providing the spark for bipartisan support of clean air and water initiatives and starting the environmental movement. However, despite these gains, we now find ourselves approaching a tipping point on climate change.
Dire warnings about global temperature increases, extreme weather events, and sea-level rise from climate scientists are accompanied by pleas for action because, as the species responsible for the crisis, humans hold the key to the solution. We know that the burning of fossil fuels is the largest source of the greenhouse gas pollution that is causing the climate crisis and that a major step toward solving the crisis is to transition to clean, renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, as quickly as possible. This transition has already begun. We have the tools we need to make it happen, but we need to move faster, and that will require a coordinated effort from all of us.
Fortunately, more people are feeling the urgency to take action. Demonstrations advocating for the protection of our planet have become larger and louder. People around the world are sounding the alarm. The climate coalition now includes seasoned activists who were there for the first Earth Day marching alongside school children who refuse to attend classes meant to prepare them for an uncertain future.
It includes Indigenous Americans whose ancestral lands are threatened by oil and gas industry pollution and health care professionals who see the crisis as a medical emergency. College students are motivated by the contrast between what they learn in class and the questionable ethics of their university investing in an oil and gas industry that is pushing the planet toward a precipice. Parents and grandparents march for their children’s futures and the small business owners who clasp arms with them worry about the impact of yet another extreme flooding event on their livelihoods. People from rural and disadvantaged communities are also critical to the climate movement. These communities are joining to protest the placement of polluting fossil fuel power plants, gas wells, and pipelines in their neighborhoods and raising awareness that these practices create sacrifice zones that unjustly impact the health of their families.
This crisis has motivated many of us to demonstrate but that is only the beginning. Next, we roll up our sleeves and do the hard work to fix it. This means taking individual action in our homes and communities but will also require getting our leaders to act.
The pathway to a solution of the climate crisis is through exercising our rights as Americans. In our demonstrations, we have exercised our rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of speech, raising awareness of the problem. Next, we have to flex our voting muscles and educate ourselves about which candidates are taking the climate crisis seriously. Who has a plan to do something about it, who denies it is even happening? Having legislators in office who understand the urgency of taking action on the climate crisis can make our transition to renewable energy easier. In this American democracy, we have the right and the responsibility to talk to our representatives, convince them of the merit of our views, and persuade them to support legislation that will further our cause. This government that is by the people and for the people also requires engagement of the people.
If you want to be part of the solution to the climate crisis, contact your state representatives and let them know how important it is to enact legislation to help people transition to renewable energy through incentives and programs like community solar. You can also attend your borough council or township supervisors’ meeting and ask about their climate action plan. Do they have a plan to reduce emissions and mitigate the effects of extreme weather in your town? Now is the time to engage in our democracy and push our representatives to plan for a better future.
Sandy Field lives in Lewisburg and is the chair of the Climate Reality Project, Susquehanna Valley Chapter. Contact her for more information at SusquehannaValleyCRP@gmail.com.