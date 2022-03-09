There are always dozens of vital fundraisers across the Valley — during non-COVID times — that make significant impacts on local organizations. From Evangelical Community Hospital’s Cookin’ Men event to golf tournaments to galas, not many weekends go by without the opportunity to help the Valley.
The list of events with a wider reach than Raise the Region is short. The 30-hour online fundraiser — which kicks off this evening — includes 320 nonprofits across seven counties, including 128 organizations in the four-county Valley region covered by The Daily Item.
It is difficult to believe Raise the Region is celebrating its 10th year. Not so difficult to believe is the event — which allows donors to log in online and donate as much or as little to as many nonprofits as they choose — has raised more than $12 million in the first nine years, including a record $2,030,674 last March.
The partnership between the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) and lead sponsor Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has grown nearly every year. Last year’s record came during the second year of the COVID pandemic, a time when many nonprofits were in desperate need of help.
“Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership,” said FCFP director of philanthropy Jason McCahan. “Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals.”
The list of Valley nonprofits registered is as diverse as the Valley itself.
Want to donate to a school, St. Joseph Catholic School in Danville, Meadowbrook Christian in Milton, Northumberland Christian and Lourdes Regional are all on the list of nonprofits.
Want to donate to a group helping animals, K9 Hero Haven, the Danville SPCA and SUN P.E.T.S. are there too.
Community advocates like the Lewisburg Prison Project, Transitions, The Gate House and Birthright of Sunbury are looking for critical funding.
Dozens of others are also on the list, ranging from nearly every local library to community and arts centers, and Camp Koala, a local camp to help grieving children.
The online fundraiser is open from 6 p.m. tonight through 11:59 Thursday. Head to raisetheregion.org, select the participating nonprofit(s) to support. There are plenty to choose from and they all need our help in one way or another.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.