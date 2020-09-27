The U.S. has a policing problem. So far this year, law enforcement has killed 1,010 individuals. Since 2015, police have fatally shot 5,400, according to The Washington Post. Blacks are 2.5 times more likely than Whites to be killed by police. Those sworn to serve and protect kill unarmed Black individuals for alleged minor offenses or none at all. In 2020, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Manny Ellis, Daniel Prude, and Dijon Kizee joined a disturbingly long list of victims of police violence against people of color.
Black Americans represent 13 percent of our population, but more than a quarter of police shooting victims. More than a third of unarmed victims are Black. Officers stop Black drivers at higher rates than white drivers; ticket, search, and arrest Black and Latinx drivers more often than white drivers; have less evidence to justify searching Black and Latinx drivers than white drivers, and find less contraband. This year, activists and ordinary citizens responded in large numbers. In many cities, protesters have met with more unfair treatment. Journalists and citizens with phones have documented police misconduct against peaceful protesters exercising their rights.
The U.S. Conference of Mayors Police Reform and Racial Justice report states, “We must acknowledge the failures of our current system as well as our country’s history of racism in policing and its impacts on communities of color.”
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency states only 118 of the more than 1,000 law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth are accredited. Most current training focuses on firearms and “warrior-style” approaches to policing: 60 hours learning to handle a gun, but only eight hours learning to de-escalate tense situations and eight hours on handling the mentally ill, according to a 2015 survey by the Police Executive Research Forum. Training frequently fails to emphasize interacting effectively with the public to protect and preserve life.
Gov. Tom Wolf created a Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission to provide State Police oversight. A review of trooper traffic stops has been launched since stops for minor violations have been linked to shoddy affidavits for searches and detentions. Other state legislation has been proposed to prevent “no-knock” warrants, ban chokeholds, and require independent investigations of police-involved killings.
Communities — perhaps especially predominantly white communities — must insist on new ways for police to engage with the public. Minimizing dangerous interactions for people of color mean safer policing for everyone. Evidence-based practices have reduced police violence. We can take steps now to prevent further discrimination and brutality.
Police serve us and we need to ensure they are selected, trained, and supported to fulfill their duties in ways that inspire public pride and security rather than worry and fear. We need to ask for a review of local police guidelines and training requirements, and commitments to accreditation and fair policing. Request data to promote transparency and recommend anti-bias policies, not to disrespect area police, but rather help assure that they are treating people fairly.
Many of us who are white may have never had cause to mistrust or fear the police, but Black and brown people have had different experiences, personally and collectively. By working cooperatively with diverse members of the community, local police can demonstrate fairness and professionalism. We must cultivate a new era of public safety in our country. We can look to the national or state level for guidance and models to adapt, but must act locally.
Obviously, not all officers behave inappropriately. Policing is an incredibly difficult job, especially in an armed society. We are grateful to those who serve with honor. Still, trust must be earned, and in tense times, community outreach, clear communication and mutual cooperation are crucial. Informed citizens are better able to enact public safety and necessary change.
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief and Commission have responded. They’re hosting an online public forum at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, to share information and address community concerns. Please register at this link to attend the zoom session: https://forms.gle/3R439gERP52zRKAq6.
Let’s commit to preventive action rather than managing crises after volatile incidents. Working to avoid future tragedy is the moral choice at this critical moment.
Janice Butler is a Lewisburg resident and member of the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP.