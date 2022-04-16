COVID-19 has had dramatic and devastating impacts on many parts of our lives over the past two years, there’s no denying that.
Yet the latest data regarding fatal drug overdose deaths in the United States is staggering, but sadly not surprising. The numbers highlight the need for greater drug enforcement, awareness and a look at more preventative measures that can hopefully lead to a leveling off and eventually decline in the number of deaths.
In a hearing in the state House this week, Pennsylvania’s secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Jennifer Smith, said that three-quarter of the state’s 5,500 fatal ODs in 2021 were linked to illicit fentanyl. The synthetic opioid has surpassed heroin as the No. 1 killer in drug overdoses.
Pennsylvania is not alone in this trend.
There are no easy answers here, but clearly, something needs to change. Those changes involve how we treat and manage drug abuse and how to cut off the supply.
During this week’s hearing, experts discussed “harm reduction strategies” — safer use, managed use, abstinence and more — as part of the path to recovery. That strategy includes $1 fentanyl test strips. Studies have shown that users might not use at all or use less if they know fentanyl is present.
In Pennsylvania, fentanyl test strips are classified as drug paraphernalia. It is worth a real discussion about that and other proven strategies.
Cutting the supply is another crucial step. Chemicals for illicit fentanyl are often sourced from China, produced in Mexico and then trafficked into the U.S. Cutting off that supply is a tall order, but one to look at adding more resources.
Just this week, Pennsylvania State Police announced it has seized more than $23 million in illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2021. Part of that total was 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and more than 119,000 narcotic pills valued at $2.9 million.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at eight South Texas ports of entry noted a 1,066 percent increase in fentanyl in the 12-month window ending in September.
These are not new approaches, but ones that must once again be highlighted. They will require real investment — both financial and personal — to bring about real change.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.