Thank you to Geisinger Medical Center for maintaining their pediatric dental department, oral surgery department, and contributing to the Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic. A noble mission. I agree with Geisinger’s belief that dentistry is usually best handled by the community at large.
For decades, Geisinger and other area hospital ERs and general practice physicians have been treating the preventable dental pain emergencies of those with no access to general dentists. Again, I say “thank you.”
I am aware that many Valley dentists volunteer and provide services at no cost, but this only scratches the surface relative to the need. It is time for Valley dentists to step up. I am not advocating for any professional to alter his/her lifestyle due to accepting reduced fees. The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) Journal (Mar/Apr 2016) is asking every practitioner who does not already treat Medical Assistance (MA) patients, to participate in its Take 5 Initiative by bringing five neighboring families into their practice. I agree with the PDA that this “will be successful and it will help wipe out some of the preconceived notions that you (dentists) might have had or heard about.” The Take 5 Initiative, in my view, could be adjusted upward by the dentist to whatever level desired while still maintaining practice success. If every dentist steps up and a circle is drawn around every office to include their neighboring MA patients, I am confident the circles will touch and access to care for all can be achieved.
Until most dentists participate, it will be difficult for Harrisburg to pass legislation to help the many in need.
As stated in the PDA Journal “many advisors to the profession believe that it makes economic sense to have a mix of private pay, insurance and MA patients.” There are examples of practices using this model that have a thriving bottom line. I know so, having used it for 35 years.
The real bottom line is simply that as a dental professional, it’s time to do the right thing.
Steve C. Miller lives in Lewisburg.