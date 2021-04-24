Interesting, the lack of any outrage from the left lately, regarding things that set their hair on fire the past few years.
With President Trump’s executive orders, they screamed dictatorship. Now silence. Pictures of children on the border in crowded conditions was intolerable. Now that it’s worse, silence.
Copious tears shed over George Floyd, the deceased capital policeman, yet not a drop over the thousands injured, the billions of dollars of people’s dreams destroyed. Silence.
Outrage over Georgia’s new voting laws. How dare the right suggest that minorities are perfectly capable of meeting the same requirements as whites? That voting should be secure? That mail-in voting requirements should be the same as for voting in person? How dare the right suggest that all people be treated equally?
The news media squeals like stuck pigs if anyone questions their reporting or points out their bias. They view it as a threat to their rights under First Amendment. Yet, the Founders opinions on the right of the people to be armed is unquestionable. Even in the state’s constitutions, the right is clearly defined. Thomas Jefferson urged everyone to walk daily, and while walking, carry a gun. Yet many in the media have no problem with the Second Amendment being altered or destroyed.
The left impeached Trump for inciting violence, yet are prosecuting the rioters for planning the riots regardless of what Trump said. They criticized the lack of response by the Capitol police, yet blasted any response to violent protestors during the BLM/Antifa riots. They can’t admit that the lack of preparedness was because no one expected conservatives to act violently.
The left was tormented that Trump had all conservatives in his Cabinet yet praise Biden for his diversity. His cabinet and advisors are all left and far left. That is not diversity. Trump’s people disagreed with him. That will not happen under Biden. Unless they are not far left enough. Again, hypocrisy.
If the left is to ever have any credibility they have to stop their hypocrisy. Which won’t happen, because it’s so ingrained in their character it’s as natural as breathing.
William J. Folk,
McClure