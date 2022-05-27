Again this week we lost 19 elementary school students and two teachers.
I am not against hunting and target guns. I grew up in a hunting family. This is enough. And it has to be stopped. How many people do we need to lose before someone in this government has the guts to put an end to mass attacks?
You all are afraid if you try you won’t get reelected. Is that more important than the number of killings we have to deal with on a daily basis?
And to the God-given right to carry guns is just plain stupid. No human has ever been given the God-given right to carry guns. And for you to use God in this way is horrible and misplaced.
I can’t even imagine the pain those who have lost loved ones in these shootings would have. It’s time for those in a position to do so, to put their big boy and girl pants on and take action. I hope you have the guts to do so.
Pat Marolo,
East Buffalo Township