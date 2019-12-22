I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but everyone must be made aware that we are at a crucial turning point, unrivaled in its peril to us in modern history. We The People direly need to become a cohesive front against the current power structure; Putin, Trump, McConnell and the Oligarchy. Impeachment is the reality, but removal is also necessary, and the subsequent election of a progressive administration is imperative.
The regime will resist mightily. That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t remove the person occupying our Oval Office, or let his thoroughly brainwashed Cult of Trump intimidate us from organizing and mobilizing like never before in recent history. History shows us that massive movements acting in civil disobedience create positive change.
Branches of The Cult, using a dedicated internet channel, have the capacity to organize. Despite this, we cannot be intimidated from taking greater action to rescue our dying democracy. We now need a critical mass of the populace to become engaged and fully aware of the toxicity and purposeful promulgation of the Trump lie, its end game, and the precarious place in which we stand at this moment. We can no longer defend or overlook the crimes of our sitting president and his lurid history of corruption and involvement with Russian criminals.
Please understand that everything hangs in the balance right now: Moving toward world peace, or a final world war; environmental rescue and repair, or barrelling headlong to the total destruction of our planet; restoration of our revered democracy, or authoritarian rule; the renaissance of the middle class, or mass impoverishment and the fight for mere survival; the restoration of the egalitarian society we were founded upon, or evermore division between fear-driven, warring factions of fools.
Unfortunately, I am not exaggerating the gravity of our situation. The McConnell/Trump/Putin regime has proven they will not abide by the laws of our land, nor the principles of the Constitution of the United States. They’ve blatantly thrown elections, disenfranchised voters in opposition to them, installed hundreds of regressive judges in the nation’s high courts, and created a concentration camp at our southern border. They have waged war on the progress of women, the protection of our environment, on education, on our health and safety, and on the simple benevolence of humanity.
We The People have to get much more aggressive if we are all to survive this dire situation wherein criminal oligarchs have taken control of the free world. We need to force a complete reversal of our current course. No progressive candidate is “too radical” to right the wrongs which we need to face down.
By now the world has seen enough evidence to agree that climate change is real. Our allies have washed their hands of us as Trump foments wars, buddies up to vicious dictators and destroys cooperative treaties. Clean water is no longer a given. Forty percent of our populace are living hand-to-mouth while a handful of the ultra-wealthy have progressively enslaved and marginalized us. The “booming economy” is inaccessable to the great majority of us, and the millions of new (low wage) jobs are offered wholely at the mercy of corporate profits. Higher education, upward mobility, life at a safe distance from the shadow of poverty, and a decent retirement are now just a pipedream for the majority of Americans.
Even as social programs and safety nets long-proven to be of benefit in warding off poverty are chiseled away, homelessness, substance abuse, poverty and gun violence are at an all-time high. The cult has been led to believe that minorities and immigrants are robbing them of their American Dream through their willful expectation of food stamps and other social program provisions. The truth is that the working-class American pays just $36 per year to support the food stamp program, that more working Americans than unemployed are using them, and that ever more workers are becoming needy of this help every day, even as they take on extra jobs.
What do we do with this grim truth? Let it motivate us. We still have sheer numbers in our favor, so make getting yourself and others to the polls to vote your first priority. Pressure your congress(wo)men, at both the state and national level relentlessly. Let them know we will see them voted out of office if they do not work for us, representing our best interests. Keep the heat on them. Vote for progressive candidates who run grassroots campaigns, not the self-serving establishment whose campaigns are financed by the corporations and oligarchs who will then demand they legislate in their favor. Run for a public office and make big changes happen. Organize large, loud and visible protests, write letters, make public speeches. Just do something! Have no doubt that our present trajectory is truly terminal. To be complacent at this time is to be complicit in our ultimate demise.
Kimberly Eaton lives in Middleburg