The vaccine rollout landscape shifted on Jan. 19 when the previous administration pushed for states to add everyone over 65 plus younger people with significant COVID risk to their priority vaccination tiers. In Pennsylvania, that meant expanding Phase 1A to include an additional 3.5 million people. It had been a little less than 1 million to start with.
There was no increase in the supply of vaccine provided to match the expanded demand.
Given these conditions, the current traffic jam of people trying to figure out how and where to get signed up for vaccination was pretty inevitable. We expect the number of doses available will rise significantly in coming weeks and that vaccine providers will get clear indications of how much they will be receiving 30, 60, and 90 days out. Both of those are explicit goals of the new federal COVID-19 team. Soon signing people up for appointments and getting shots in arms should go more smoothly, but it’s still a long-term project.
For now, there is a lot of angst and frustration being directed at anyone and everyone involved; though the current mess was primarily created by people who are no longer involved at all. The good news is there are many people who really want to get vaccinated.
And the bad news is… More contagious virus variants are starting to crop up. We are settling into a new, too-high-case-count normal, well above what has been defined as “substantial spread.” And COVID fatigue has taken hold with a vengeance.
A recent study by the University of Southern California indicates that fewer than 50 percent of adults in the U.S. are wearing masks in situations where they should, even though 83 percent acknowledge that doing so is important. What’s worse for us locally, mask-wearing is even less likely on average among white people and in rural areas.
We’ve long heard that “your mask protects me; my mask protects you.” Typical cloth masks would do the job if 80 percent of people were wearing them consistently. But many people either refuse them entirely or wear them in completely useless ways, whether hanging off an ear, under their chin, or with their nose sticking out.
What is a community-minded person to do? It’s time to double down on mitigation to protect against more contagious variants and allow vaccination to expand. Masks that protect the wearer are part of that. We should continue to reserve N95 masks for health care workers, but there are somewhat less durable high filtration KN95, KF94, FFP2, and filter inserts that the rest of us can use now.
To assist the community in this and recognizing that not everyone can afford them, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has procured a supply of KN95 masks that are available to people in Phase 1B categories to assist them in holding out as healthy until their turn comes in the vaccination queue.
For the stepped up viral threat we face now, here’s the rundown of heightened recommendations, familiar and yet updated:
Wear masks (high filtration, well-fitted ones, worn properly! Double masking is a thing…)
n Keep distance
n Increase hygiene (variants may be more durable on surfaces!)
n Avoid indoor gathering (wear high filtration, well-fitted masks if you must be indoors with those from other households, whether for school or work; move anything that can be virtual online)
n Isolate if positive, exposed, or symptomatic (there should be no breaks from isolation or quarantine other than for COVID testing or medical care; get food and medicines delivered; stay inside! If you need help with this, ask: contact the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way or the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency for assistance)
n When your turn comes, get the vaccine!
One final (unwelcome) note: Those who get vaccinated earlier will still need to continue with risk reduction for the many months it will take to get the entire community protected. The vaccine will significantly reduce the chance of getting seriously ill but may not prevent people from getting infected. It is quite likely to actually increase the number of asymptomatic carriers of the virus. That means more asymptomatic people we need to keep from infecting others, especially those who have not yet been vaccinated (the many millions of us!).
Samantha Pearson lives in Lewisburg.