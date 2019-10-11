Chris Hoffman and the pigs on his McAlisterville farm have given Pennsylvanians bragging rights for the next year.
Hoffman, the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau vice president who operates farms in Juniata and Mifflin counties, was recently named America’s Pig Farmer of the Year by the National Pork Board.
Hoffman beat out farmers from across the nation — including three other finalists from the Midwest — to earn the title.
“This is very special for Pennsylvania. We do a really good job here in Pennsylvania with agriculture,” Hoffman said of the honor. “This is not just for my family, but it’s for farm families in the state, too.”
Pennsylvania and large swathes of the Valley depend on agriculture as a way of life. Across the state, more than 575,000 jobs are in the agriculture section with a $135 billion economic impact.
According to the Farm Bureau, the “award recognizes U.S. pig farmers who exemplify industry leadership, a demonstrated commitment to raising pigs following the We Care ethical principles and leadership in connecting consumers with the farmers who raise the pork they consume.”
Kudos to Hoffman for earning this competitive honor.
